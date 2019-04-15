Time’s up! Your federal taxes are due today

This photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Zelienople, Pa., shows mulitiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic)
By HNN Staff | April 15, 2019 at 11:40 AM HST - Updated April 15 at 11:40 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday is the deadline to file your federal taxes.

If you need more time, you need to file for a six-month extension.

But keep in mind, even if you file for an extension you must pay the 2018 taxes you owe by Monday or you may end up paying a penalty.

Also, your tax refund check may come out smaller than last year due to changes to the tax laws.

Meanwhile, only one post office will be open late for Oahu filers: The main post office on Aolele Street near the airport.

The post office will be open until 8 p.m.

State taxes, meanwhile, must be filed by April 20.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.