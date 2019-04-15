Time’s up! Your federal taxes are due today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday is the deadline to file your federal taxes.
If you need more time, you need to file for a six-month extension.
But keep in mind, even if you file for an extension you must pay the 2018 taxes you owe by Monday or you may end up paying a penalty.
Also, your tax refund check may come out smaller than last year due to changes to the tax laws.
Meanwhile, only one post office will be open late for Oahu filers: The main post office on Aolele Street near the airport.
The post office will be open until 8 p.m.
State taxes, meanwhile, must be filed by April 20.
