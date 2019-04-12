SmartMoney Monday: Going green to save green

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Everyone wants to save money and save the planet. With Earth Day around the corner, now’s a good time to learn how being green can help you save the green bills in your wallet. What are some things people can do?
Generall, the philosophy is to minimize waste and maximize efficiency. Such as installing a low flow shower head or only running the dishwasher or washing machine when they’re full. Essentially, stop being wasteful. If you own a home, use a rain barrel to collect rain water for such things as watering your lawn or washing your car. They’re inexpensive and easy to install and you’ll save water and lower your water bill at the same time – a double win! And landscape strategically. By planting trees in just the right places, you can add lots of shade to your house and keep it cool.
Also, most people don’t realize electronic devices use energy even when they’re turned off and can add 10% to your electric bill. So get a power strip and, when you’re not using them, turn everything off with the click of just one button.
Transportation uses a huge amount of energy, so whenever possible, use public transportation or carpool. You’ll save on gas, pollution and time because you can use the HOV lane!
Finally, cut down or eliminate using plastic water bottles. 80% of plastic water bottles don’t get recycled and, it takes three bottles to make the plastic for one bottle. So just get a reusable water bottle and keep the earth cleaner and greener.
