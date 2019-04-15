Ritz Carlton, Kapalua Hosts The 27th Annual Celebration of the Arts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clifford Naeole is the event chairperson and co-creator and the event; the event theme, the films, the panels change every year. They talk about Culture, Art, Panels/Film, Protocol, Entertainment, Island Tastes Lu’au and they have the After Hours Party. The 27th Annual Celebration of the Arts convenes Hawaii’s most reputable artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers and entertainers to celebrate the Hawaiian culture through art, music, dance, food, films and panels Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, 2019 Hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua.
We also have a musical preview with the group “Ahumanu”; the festival will also feature they’re long awaited CD release party for “Ahumanu - Songbird” which was released in 2017.
This year’s theme is “Aloha I Na Mea Kanu..Love for all things planted.” The event was created 27 years ago by Clifford Nae’ole. The theme of the event, films and panels changes annually to focus on what is most relevant to the Hawaiian culture at that time. Some of the events include:
- Konane Tournament Celebration of Island Tastes – April 20th, 6pm, $25 per adult/$15 per child.
- Featuring typical Hawaiian tastes found only at family parties and tributes. Feast not to be missed!
- After Hours Party Friday and Saturday night.
- Entertainment includes the fun and talented Vaihi from Waikiki’s Tiki Bar, DJ Scott, Ahumanu’s long anticipated CD release party, Jimmy and the Cool Cats, upcoming talent Na Wai Eha and Kuikawa, and the hula skills of Halau Hula Na hanona kulike o Pi’ilani; Pa’u of Hi’iaka; Kamaluokaleihulu: and Kekuaokala’au ala ‘iliahi!
Throughout the weekend, festival participants will enjoy live demonstrations, hula performances, cultural ceremonies, and an abundance of food and music that reflect the true spirit of aloha embodied by both the resort and islands. Interactive demonstrations by more than 40 artists will include traditional Hawaiian oli (chants), Hawaiian feather art, Ni’ihau shell lei making, Ohe hano iho (Hawaiian nose flute), printmaking, kapa making (Hawaiian bark cloth), primitive fired clay and many more.
The “Celebration of Island Tastes,” a feast of island spices and dishes from traditional Hawaiian to contemporary fusions, followed by music and hula dance during “Celebration After-Hours,” will culminate the weekend festivities. Full details and schedule of events, including daily speaker panels and film screenings, will be announced in the coming months. All events and activities are complimentary for hotel guests, visitors and the local community, with the exception of the ticketed Celebration of Island Tastes.
For more information on Celebration of the Arts, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/kapalua-maui/hotel-overview/aloha-by-nature/celebration-of-the-arts.
For more information or reservations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, call the hotel at (808) 669-6200 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/kapaolua
