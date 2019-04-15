HFD battles blaze which engulfed a Waipahu warehouse

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are on-scene to contain a fire that broke out in a Waipahu warehouse Sunday afternoon.
The fire at 94-170 Leoole St. was reported shortly before 1 p.m.
11 units and 36 personnel were dispatched to the scene, which is across the street from Fire Station 12.
Officials say the building was fully involved. No injuries have been reported, but it is not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.
This story will be updated.
