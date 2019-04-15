Forecast: Trade winds easing up with drier conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather will persist across the islands this week. Trade winds will become lighter by Tuesday as the high, currently north of the islands, moves east of the islands.
Breezy trades will return by Friday as a strong surface ridge settles north of the islands. Trades will continue to strengthen, reaching moderate to strong area-wide by Friday. It will stay this way through the upcoming weekend.
Kauai, Oahu and Molokai look pretty dry, with lack of showers immediately upwind of these islands. Windward Maui, and especially windward Big Island, continues to be showery, with more shower bearing clouds upwind of these two islands.
A new small northwest swell is expected to fill in Monday, then linger on into Wednesday.
Another small northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and Friday.
Surf heights will remain below High Surf Advisory levels. There will also be a series of small, mainly background south swells through this week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.