Entertainment: Shazam, Hellboy, GOT, George Clinton, Owen Wilson and Hugh Jackman; The Rock, Kevin Hart and Jack Black; Aulii Cravalho, The Makaha Sons and Daniel Dae Kim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shazam is the #1 movie in the US; latest box office figures show the super hero adventure brought in about 25-point-1 million dollars -- putting it at number 1. Coming in second was the comedy “Little” bringing in 15-point-5 million dollars for Universal Pictures. “Hellboy” -- featuring Daniel Dae Kim-- debuted at number three with 12 million dollars.
The final season of winter has arrived for the Game of Thrones. This past Sunday night, HBO’s Game of Thrones begans its six-episode march to the end after nearly two years off the air. Last year the premiere pulled in 30 million viewers in the US alone, but it was illegally downloaded more than one billion times. Grace Lee gives us her take on the first episode of the final season.
There are pictures of a couple of celebs in town including George Clinton, Owen Wilson and Hugh Jackman.
Those working include The Rock, Kevin Hart and Jack Black here in Hawaii for Jumanji2.
Beth Chapman posted a picture on her Instagram for Palm Friday.
Aulii Cravalho stops by the Makaha Sons performances in Reno, Nevada...
Finally, Hawaii resident Daniel Dae Kim has his premiere of “Hellboy” here in Hawaii and gives back to the Aloha Cancer Society with a fundraiser last night at the Ward Theatres. He also had a Q&A Session!
