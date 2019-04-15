Chick-fil-A on the hunt for franchise operators in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chick-fil-A already announced they’re coming to the islands.
Now they’re looking for new potential franchise owners.
The popular fast food eatery said it will hold an informational session Thursday to discuss franchise opportunities in the islands. Attendees must pre-register and meet certain qualifications.
Meanwhile, the company is staying mum on when the first Hawaii location will open ― or where.
For more information on the franchise opportunities or to register for the session, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.