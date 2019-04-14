Two detainees escape from Maui Community Correctional Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Police are looking for a pair of pretrial detainees that escaped from Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) early Sunday morning.
Officials believe 31-year-old Barret Paman and 30-year-old Troy Diego escaped from the jail through a broken door at about 2:30 a.m.
Staff searched the perimeter and observed clothing caught in the razor wire at the top of the north-facing security fence.
Paman is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is awaiting trial for Burglary, Theft, Carrying a Firearm on a Public Highway and Place to Keep a Firearm.
Diego is described as 5′10″ tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is pretrial for Theft, Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Appear.
Anyone who sees the men should call 9-1-1.
This story will be updated.
