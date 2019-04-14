Two detainees escape from Maui Community Correctional Center

Maui Police are searching for Barret Paman, 31, and Troy Diego, 30, after the pair escaped from MCCC Sunday morning
By HNN Staff | April 14, 2019 at 10:06 AM HST - Updated April 14 at 10:27 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Police are looking for a pair of pretrial detainees that escaped from Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) early Sunday morning.

Officials believe 31-year-old Barret Paman and 30-year-old Troy Diego escaped from the jail through a broken door at about 2:30 a.m.

Staff searched the perimeter and observed clothing caught in the razor wire at the top of the north-facing security fence.

Paman is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is awaiting trial for Burglary, Theft, Carrying a Firearm on a Public Highway and Place to Keep a Firearm.

Diego is described as 5′10″ tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is pretrial for Theft, Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Appear.

Anyone who sees the men should call 9-1-1.

