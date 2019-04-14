Waters upsets incumbent Ozawa in a special election for Honolulu City Council

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Tommy Waters is now the councilmember-elect for the District 4 seat on the Honolulu City Council.
The results of the special election were announced just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Waters beat out Ozawa in another tight race, with a 1,004 vote difference between first and second place.
Waters garnered 51.48 percent of the vote, or 17,491 votes, compared to Ozawa’s 48.52 percent, or 16,487 votes.
The special election wraps up months of extended campaigning for the two candidates after the results of the November election were invalidated.
“We prayed, and we worked really hard," Waters said moments after the results were announced. “There’s no substitute for hard work. There really isn’t.”
Waters said he looks forward to working with all members on the council to tackle the high cost of living, homelessness and affordable housing.
At a gathering in Hawaii Kai, Ozawa expressed his gratitude for his supporters.
“Everything happens for a reason. I believe that,” Ozawa said. “I’m just grateful for everybody’s support. Congratulations to Tommy. He did a good job."
Voter turnout was also noteworthy for this special election.
Just over 34,000 voted were cast in this mail-in election, which is a 49.31 percent voter turnout rate.
