Social media reacts to UFC 236 main event between Holloway vs. Poirier

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC 236 was a night to remember for a lot of reasons, one of which was the performances form the two competitors in the main event of the evening.
Waianae native and UFC featherweight Max Holloway jumped up in weight to take on Dustin Poirier for the UFC interim lightweight title in an instant five-round classic.
While Poirier won via unanimous decision, both fighters improved their stock with masterful performances that sent shockwaves on social media:
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.