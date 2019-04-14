Salmon loses Octagon debut at UFC 236

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae natvie Boston Salmon made his Octagon debut this afternoon art UFC 236, but things didn't go his way.
The 28-year-old bantamweight lost via first round TKO 25 seconds into his bout against Khalid Taha. Salmon was caught by a vicious left hook in an exchange that sent Salmon crashing to the canvas.
While trying to scramble back to his feet, Salmon was caught by Taha again which led to the referee intervening to stop the fight.
Salmon is now 6-2 in his career and 0-1 in the UFC.
