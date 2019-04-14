No. 1 Warriors lose heartbreaker against No. 2 Long Beach State, suffer 2nd-straight loss

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second-consecutive night, Long Beach State took the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team to five sets and for the second night in a row, the 49ers came out victorious.
LBSU came back after losing the first set to take down Hawaii in five, 25-16, 18-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-10. With the win, the 49ers claimed their second straight Big West regular season title and enters next week's conference tournament as the No. 1 seed.
The Warriors (25-2, 8-2 BWC) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, which the ‘Bows will host April 18-20 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii will face the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal between UC Irvine and UC San Diego.
Senior outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led Hawaii with 17 kills, hitting .294 with two aces, three digs and two blocks. Opposite Rado Parapunov added 13 kills.
TJ DeFalco had a match-high 21 kills for LBSU, hitting .318 with 11 digs and eight blocks.
The Big West Tournament begins Thursday, April 18 with a pair of quarterfinal matches. Hawaii and Long Beach State both have first round byes.
