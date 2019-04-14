No tsunami expected after 5.2-magnitude quake rattles Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.2-magnitude quake rattled the Big Island on Saturday evening and it was felt miles away from its epicenter.
No tsunami was generated, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The quake happened about 5:09 p.m.
Following the quake, Hawaii Electric Light tweeted that roughly 3,300 customers were without power in the Paniolo Drive and Waimea side of Waikoloa. Crews were working to restore power.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about 14 kilometers northwest of Kalaoa at a depth of 16 kilometers.
In online submissions to USGS, scores of Big Island reported feeling the temblor from — Hilo to Kailua-Kona. Some reported moderate to strong shaking.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damages following the quake, but at least one landslide in Kealakekua was reported.
Captain Cook resident Elizabeth Cano said on Facebook that her whole house shook in the quake.
“I’m still cleaning up broken glass,” she said.
This story will be updated.
