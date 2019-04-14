Lopez’s 6 runs leads Hawaii to dominant win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ethan Lopez scored six runs in a 15-3 victory over UC Riverside Saturday evening at the Riverside Sports Complex.
Hawaii (14-18, 4-4 BWC) broke a 2-2 tie with 12 runs in the third inning en route to victory over the Highlanders (10-22, 2-6 BWC).
Warriors starting pitcher Cade Smith earned the win in six innings of work, allowing three runs on nine hits with five strikeouts. Jeremy Wu-Yelland picked up the save going 3.0 innings with four strikeouts.
The third inning consisted of RBIs for Dallas Duarte, Tyler Best and Maaki Yamazaki before Lopez hit a grand slam.
From that point on, the ‘Bows kept tacking on the runs to earn a comfortable win on the road to setup the series finale against UC Riverside on Sunday at 10 a.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.