Holloway falls short in UFC 236 main event, 13-fight win streak comes to an end

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Max Holloway fell short at making history Saturday night in the main event of UFC 236, losing to Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46). With the win, Poirier is now the UFC interim lightweight champion.
Holloway, the promotion’s featherweight (145 pounds) champion, saw his 13-fight win streak snapped with the loss as he attempted to jump up to lightweight (155 pounds) to become just the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously.
Poirier started the fight off with a bang, landing on Holloway at will which stunned the Waianae native and put him back up against the cage.
In the second round, the tide began to turn in favor of Holloway who used his volume of strikes to slow down Poirier’s momentum, but the American Top Team product was able to counter effectively, stunning Holloway on multiple occasions.
Over the next two rounds, Holloway began to turn up the heat on Poirier and brought the fight to him with flurries of strikes to the head and body. Poirier survived the onslaught and continue to counter, eventually getting Holloway in the clinch in the fourth round to land a knee flush to Holloway’s forehead which opened up a cut over Holloway’s left eyebrow.
In the fifth, Poirier was able to withstand Holloway’s pressure to get up against the cage to slow the fight down until the minutes waned.
Despite having some impressive moments in the fight, Holloway fell short on the judges’ scorecards.
Poirier, now the UFC’s interim lightweight champion, will likely be the next 155-pounder in line to unify the division against the undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
