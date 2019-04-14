Coolen records 1,000th win with sweep over UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After sweeping UC Santa Barbara in Saturday’s doubleheader, Rainbow Wahine softball head coach Bob Coolen became the fourth-member of the 1,000th win club at the University of Hawaii.
Hawaii (27-10, 8-1 BWC) defeated the Gauchos 3-1 in Game 1 and 5-2 in Game 2 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Senior pitcher Brittany Hitchcock earned a complete game victory to improve to 14-5 overall and 6-0 in conference action. The senior pitcher allowed one run on six hits with a walk and a strikeout.
In the second game of the doubleheader, freshman pitcher Izzy Dino earned her second conference win with a complete game effort.
She took a shutout through 6-2/3 innings before allowing two runs in the seventh. Dino allowed just four hits with no walks and a strikeout in her eighth complete game of the season and improved to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in the Big West.
While the sweep over UCSB was worth celebrating, the real party began once Game 2 ended as Coolen joined Jim Schwitters (men's/women's tennis – 1,327 wins); Dave Shoji (women's volleyball – 1,202 wins) and Les Murakami (baseball – 1,079 wins) with 1,000 wins during their coaching careers at Hawaii.
Hawaii will now go on their third road trip of the year to face perennial conference power Cal State Fullerton in a pivotal three-game conference series next weekend.
