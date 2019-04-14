California man, 40, dies at Kauai’s Shipwreck’s Beach

POIPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor to Kauai died Friday afternoon at Poipu’s Shipwreck’s Beach.
His name has not yet been released, but officials say he was a 40-year-old man from Santa Monica, Calif.
A preliminary investigation showed that around 2:40 p.m., he jumped off a ledge at Shipwreck’s when he became distressed near the rocky area.
Bystanders lost sight of him and eventually called 911.
Multiple rescue crews were dispatched and the man’s unresponsive body was found around 3:20 p.m.
He was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jumping off the ledge at Shipwreck’s is a popular activity at the beach, however what caused his death is not immediately clear.
An autopsy is pending.
This story may be updated.
