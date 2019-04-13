West Oahu after school teacher indicted, accused of sexually assaulting student

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A male teacher at an Ewa after school program was indicted Thursday for the repeated sexual assault of a female child, court records show.
Jordan J. Cortez stands charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual assault and a single count of third-degree sexual assault. All of the counts in the indictment identify the victim as a girl who was younger than the age of 14.
A bench warrant has already been issued for Cortez’s arrest.
Cortez was employed as a teacher in the Ewa Elementary School A+ program at the time of the alleged assaults. He is not employed by the state Department of Education and is not a teacher at the school itself.
The head of YMCA of Honolulu, which runs the popular after school program on campuses across the state, said Friday afternoon that Cortez had been fired.
“These are very serious and devastating allegations,” said Michael Broderick, the company’s president and chief executive. “The safety of children in our programs is always our highest priority.”
The victim in the case, Broderick says, was not a current participant in the A+ program and was not enrolled in the program at the time of the alleged assault. Prosecutors say the alleged assaults happened between October and December of 2016.
It is not yet known whether the victim was a former student of the program where Cortez worked.
