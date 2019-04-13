Water rights bill appears dead for this session as supporters push for revival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers and ranchers met with Governor Ige and walked through the halls of the Capitol hoping lawmakers will revive the water rights bill that appears dead.
Lawmakers did not pass HB 1326 which would have extended temporary permits to divert streams for agriculture.
The current permits expire at the end of the year and farmers and ranchers say they're afraid they will have to turn off their water supply which would kill their farms.
“We cannot farm in the climate of uncertainty. Farming is a long term proposition and we need assurances that water will be available,” said Jerry Ornella, farmer and president of East Kauai Water User’s Cooperative.
Alexander and Baldwin, the biggest water user, is warning hundreds of farmers across the state along with thousands of Upcountry Maui residents will be negatively impacted, but the Sierra Club, which sided with Hawaiian taro farmers and claims the bills gave A&B special treatment, says new legislation isn't needed.
“There’s really no need for hysteria, there’s no need to panic,” said Marti Townsend, Sierra Club of Hawaii, chapter director.
“We feel that the administration has all the authority it needs now to issue regulations to clarify the situation. There is not unnecessary fear that water takes might be interrupted,” she added.
It's a murky issue so complicated, it has farmer battling farmer.
“It’s all the little guys that get caught up in the issue,” said Bobby Farias, Kunoa Cattle Company, President.
"It's really unfortunate the community has been pit against each other this way," said Townsend.
The DLNR says it is still working on a leasing process and agrees water permit holders don’t have enough time to get approval before they expire.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.