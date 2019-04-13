Warriors suffer blowout loss to UC Riverside on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team fell to UC Riverside 16-5 Friday night at the Riverside Sports Complex.
Hawaii (13-18, 3-4 Big West) saw the Highlanders (10-21, 2-5 Big West) jump out to an 8-0 lead through the first four innings and never looked back.
The 'Bows got on the board with an RBI single from Brennen Hancock in the top of the fifth before UC Riverside scored seven more runs in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach.
Freshman Daniel Crasnick knocked an RBI single while fellow freshman Dallas Duarte picked up a pair of hits on Friday. Hancock, Logan Pouelsen and Tyler Best all drove in runs for Hawaii.
Starter Aaron Davenport took the loss, allowing five earned runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work.
Game 2 between Hawaii and UC Riverside is set for Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m. HT.
