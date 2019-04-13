Undefeated no more: Top-ranked ’Bows fall to No. 2 Long Beach State in first loss of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No.1 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team had its 25-match undefeated streak come to an end this evening in California, losing a five-set thriller to No. 2 Long Beach State (24-26, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 15-13).
With the loss, Hawaii (25-1, 8-1 BWC) lost its first match of the season to the defending national champions and are now tied for the top spot in the conference rankings heading into Saturday’s regular season finale against the 49ers.
The Warriors were led by Rado Parapunov’s 19 kills, but he hit just .179 on the night. TJ Delfalco was masterful for LBSU, recording 18 kills while hitting .500 in the match.
Long Beach State will host Hawaii for Game 2 of the series Saturday afternoon. First serve is set for 4 p.m. HT live on Spectrum.
