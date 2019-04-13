Holloway makes weight ahead of UFC 236 interim-lightweight title fight against Poirier

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway successfully made the 155-pound limit today ahead of his UFC 236 interim-lightweight title fight against Dustin Poirier.
The Waianae native is the promotion’s 145-pound champion but is jumping out in weight for a chance to become just the fourth UFC fighter to hold multiple titles in multiple weight classes simultaneously.
Poirier also made weight, coming in slightly under the limit at 154.5 pounds.
The winner of Saturday night’s main event is likely to be the frontrunner to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title later this year.
