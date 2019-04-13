Hokulea to grace the Ala Wai once again, and the public is invited to join the festivities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Hokulea is returning to Waikiki.
The canoe will dock along the Ala Wai Harbor in back of the Hawaii Convention Center this coming Friday. It’s the same place the voyaging canoe was docked when she returned from her global voyage in 2017.
Hokulea will set sail next week to wrap up the Mahalo Hawaii tour — a thank you to the islands and the people for supporting the worldwide Malama Honua Voyage.
The Polynesian Voyaging Society says an arrival ceremony for Hokulea is set for Friday, April 19. The public is invited to welcome back the canoe from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the Ala Wai Promenade behind the convention center.
Tours of the canoe will be available on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
Also happening on Saturday at 9 a.m., will be the Islands of Innovation Solutions Summit showcasing ways to achieve sustainability. To RSVP for that event, email divya@hawaiigreengrowth.org.
Later in the evening, the Polynesian Voyaging Society will be holding a fundraiser gala. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.
Hokulea’s Ala Wai visit coincides with Earth Day on April 22nd. Polynesian Voyaging Society members are also preparing for their next voyage.
