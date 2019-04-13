Former Longshore union official indicted on embezzlement charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former secretary-treasurer of a Hawaii dock workers union was indicted Thursday on charges of embezzlent.
Federal authorities say 60-year-old Charles Kimo Brown, a Mililani resident, spent almost five years as an executive officer of the Hawaii Longshore Division, a division of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142.
In his role, Brown was responsible for the union’s financial matters. He’s accused of manipulating the amount of time he spent working on union matters in order to receive increased pay.
“Compensation for his work came directly from Longshore Division funds in lieu of wages that he would have received from his regular employer,” federal authorities said. “These payments were known as lost time wages. Brown consistently inflated his lost time hours on the weekly vouchers that he signed and submitted for payment from the Longshore Division.”
In addition to embezzlement, Brown was also charged with two counts of making false entries in the books and records of a union.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.