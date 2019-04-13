Coolen inches closer to 1,000 win mark as Wahine take down UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After trailing 1-0 for most the game, the Rainbow Wahine softball team came from behind to take down UC Santa Barbara 4-1 in their series opener at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Reigning Big West Player of the Week Callee Heen blasted a three-run home run to lift Hawaii (25-10, 6-1 Big West) over UCSB in the fifth, while senior pitcher Brittany Hitchcock improved to 13-5 overall and 5-0 in conference with a complete-game win.
Head coach Bob Coolen is now just two wins shy of reaching the 1,000 win milestone at the University of Hawaii.
Hitchcock gave up one run while scattering six hits. She did not issue a walk and struck out four Gauchos. It marked her third straight game without a walk.
The ‘Bows were held scoreless through the first four innings before Heen put them ahead, recording her 35th career homer.
The two teams will square off in a series ending doubleheader on Saturday, April 13 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
