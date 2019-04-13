Coast Guard, MFD rescue boat taking on water near Lahaina

LAHAINA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews worked alongside rescuers from the Maui Fire Department Friday to assist a vessel that was taking on water off the Lahaina coast.
Officials said a 22-foot recreational vessel began taking on water Friday morning.
The boat had 10 people on board and weather conditions were reported to be rough.
“Once the RB-M arrived on scene two of our crewmembers transferred aboard and were able to control the flooding through the use of a P-6 dewatering pump,” said Mark Zienkiewicz, a Sector Honolulu search and rescue coordinator. “Our servicemembers constantly train on our damage control equipment and it is in cases like this where their dedication and experience pays off.”
Those on board were rescued and the boat was eventually towed back to shore.
No injuries were reported.
