Wet, unsettled weather moves in over the islands

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have moved in over portions of the Big Island as a broad upper level low moves in from the east. Cold air from the low will combine with abundant moisture will keep the threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly for the Big Island and Maui, where a flash flood watch is posted through Friday afternoon. There’s also a wind advisory in effect for Lanai, Kahoolawe, leeward West Maui and Central Maui, and the Kohala area of the Big Island through Friday morning.
Snow is also expected for the Big Island summits, where a winter weather advisory is posted until Saturday morning. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with some localized heavier amounts.
For the rest of the islands, expect frequent showers mainly for windward areas. However, breezy trade winds will push some of those showers leeward. Conditions should improve by the latter half of the weekend into early next wek.
At the beach, the strong trade winds are pushing in a rising swell for east shores, with a high surf advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday. Rough surf of 6-9 feet is expected for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. Waves could rise to 8 to 12 feet late Friday into Saturday. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong winds and rough seas.
