Wet, unsettled weather moves in over the islands

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have moved in over portions of the Big Island as a broad upper level low moves in from the east. Cold air from the low will combine with abundant moisture will keep the threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly for the Big Island and Maui, where a flash flood watch is posted through Friday afternoon. There’s also a wind advisory in effect for Lanai, Kahoolawe, leeward West Maui and Central Maui, and the Kohala area of the Big Island through Friday morning.