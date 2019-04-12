UFC 236 open workout highlights for Holloway vs. Poirier

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In two days time, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will find himself locked in the Octagon opposite from Dustin Poirier for the second time in his career.
But what’s at stake this time around is much different from their fight back in 2012. Holloway, who made his UFC debut against Poirier seven years ago, was submitted in the first round just minutes into his UFC career.
Holloway’s loss to Poirier turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Waianae native, and he signals that fight as the biggest lesson learned in his fight career.
On Saturday night in the main event of UFC 236, he has an opportunity for redemption, to show far he’s come in an interim lightweight title fight against Poirier.
Here’s a look at some of Holloway and Poirier’s open workouts ahead of Friday morning’s weigh-ins:
