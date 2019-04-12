Sunrise Open House: Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re looking at homes in the Hilo area of the Big Island in this week’s Open House.
This two-story home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
Upstairs, there’s an open layout kitchen with updated vinyl floors. And downstairs there’s space for a hobby area and an extra room.
Listed at $349,000.
You get views of beautiful Hilo Bay in this home.
The main level has 3 bedrooms and 1-and-a-half baths with an updated kitchen.
There’s more than enough space for a guest on the lower level, with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and a separate entrance.
The backyard includes pineapples, papaya and oranges.
Yours for $465,000/
And speaking of spectacular views: You can watch the sunrise over the bay on your huge lanai in this charming 3 bedroom 2-and-a-half bath home.
It’s on a corner lot close to great surfing spots and downtown Hilo.
All of the bedrooms are upstairs with hardwood flooring throughout and a lot of closet space.
Price tag: $560,000.
