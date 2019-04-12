State wants U.S. Navy to move its Red Hill fuel tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Department of Health wants the U.S. Navy to move its fuel tanks on Red Hill. The agency is worried a potential catastrophic spill could impact drinking water in urban Honolulu.
"I worry about an earthquake or something that would lead to a catastrophic spill," said Bruce Anderson, Department of Health director.
Anderson warned a huge spill would contaminate the aquifer below. The Navy has 20 underground tanks at Red Hill containing 20 million gallons of fuel each and Anderson says there's no way government could clean up after a disaster.
"The long term risks are significant and we want to see those tanks moved eventually," he said.
Anderson said there's no immediate threat and the state has no authority to order a move.
In 2014, 27,000 gallons of fuel leaked from one of the tanks, but did not contaminate the water supply.
The Board of Water Supply says if there was a large spill, it would have to have to shut down surrounding wells as a precaution -- impacting the water supply from Halawa to Hawaii Kai.
That’s why the Sierra Club says for years, it’s wanted the Navy to decommission and move the tanks.
“These tanks are 80 years old. 200 million gallons of fuel. A few feet over our aquifer. Tanks are not built to last forever,” said Jodi Malinoski, Sierra Club public policy advocate.
The Navy says it's committed to ensuring the drinking water remains safe.
“We work every day to ensure this important facility is monitored and operated to protect against any release of fuel,” said Randy Young, counsel for Navy Region Hawaii.
The Navy says it plans to install advanced leak detection technology to be completed next year, but lawmakers wondered about the integrity of the tanks.
"Where there any tanks that holes were detected," asked Rep. John Mizuno.
"Yes, there are some throughables we've discovered in the upper dome. That is an area above the fuel tank that is above the fuel storage," said Mark Manfredi, Red Hill Program Director for the U.S. Navy.
The Navy is working on long range plans that include possibly moving the tanks, but says it’s not committing to any one option. It’s an option that would take years and cost millions of dollars.
