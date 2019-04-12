Slim’s Power Tools “He-Man Competition” Is Coming Up!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you ready for the He-Man Competition? Contestants will show off their power tool skills later this month. Joining us now are Megan Okemura, Geary Bledsoe, and last year's winner Kaleo Ah Sam.
Slim’s Power Tools, the largest locally owned power tool distributor in Hawaii, presents the 26th annual He-Man competition scheduled for Sunday, April 28, 2019 on Oahu.
Thirty-three male and female contestants compete in this highly physical and emotional battle, demonstrating the accuracy, convenience and speed power tools provide. During the preliminary round, each contestant uses hand tools in a series of four events with the fastest four competitors moving on to the final round.
- Dewalt’s “Hammer da Nail,” Hand Nail (10) 3″ Nails into a 2 x 4
- Milwaukee’s “Cut da Wood,” Hand Saw thru a 4 x 4
- Bosch’s “Drill da Bit,” Hand Drill through a 4 x 6 using a 5/8″ Brace Drill
- Metabo HTP’s “Unscrew da Screw.” Unscrew (2) 2″ Drywall Screws from a 4 x 4
“It’s not always the biggest person that wins,” said Rand Okemura, coordinator of the He-Man Competition. “The competition tests speed, skill and accuracy and it showcases the convenience of using power tools.” Modeled after lumberjack competitions, the He-Man Competition continues to increase in popularity every year.
The public is invited to watch this free battle of skill at the Kalihi store beginning with the preliminary round at 10:30 a.m., a fundraising event for the American Diabetes Association of Hawaii at 1:00 p.m., and the final round at 1:30 p.m.
