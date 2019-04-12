Prepare to indulge: The Big Island Chocolate Festival is happening soon!

Our annual college culinary competition encourages our future chefs to experiment with chocolate and ultimately use more of it. This is our third year with high school culinary students participating in the gala by offering savory and sweet creations. This year, we have students coming from 5 high schools. The students are not only critiqued as part of the DOE's culinary standard-based assessments, but they also compete against each other for a People's Choice Award. The students get to interface with our guests and other chefs, just like the pros.