Police have solid leads in kidnapping, sex assault, robbery of UH student

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been a major break in the kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery of a woman in East Oahu last week.
Sources say police have solid leads in identifying the suspect accused of terrorizing the University of Hawaii student in part because the woman’s bank card was used.
Police are expected to release further details on Friday.
The suspect had been on the run after the incident last week Wednesday.
The incident started around 7:30 p.m., when the woman was driving along Kalanianaole Highway and hit a large rock on the road.
Police said when the victim stopped to check her vehicle, “an unknown male forced her back into the vehicle and detained her several hours.”
Hours later, the attacker released her near Windward Mall.
Hawaii News Now also learned that another woman, a 21-year-old, was also driving along Kalanianaole Highway at about the same time and hit a rock in the road near Baby Makapuu, but she kept driving. About a quarter of a mile later, her engine started smoking and caught fire.
