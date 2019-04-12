No. 1 Hawaii vs. No. 2 Long Beach State showcases the best of the Big West

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team put their 25-match win streak to the test against No. 2 Long Beach State this weekend in a battle for Big West bragging rights.
Hawaii (25-0, 8-0 BWC) is looking to end its regular season undefeated against the defending national champions in a two-game series this weekend on the road.
The ‘Bows were the only team to defeat LBSU last season before the 49ers went on a run in the NCAA Tournament, but head coach Charlie Wade knows that it’s going to take everything his team has to defeat The Beach in California. this time around.
"They have elite level talent and they have played together a long time and they're the ones holding the trophy right now,” Wade said. “And that's something we'd like to desperately take from them.”
Hawaii will take on Leach Beach State on Friday at 4 p.m. HT live on ESPN3 and then again on Saturday at 4 p.m. HT on Spectrum.
