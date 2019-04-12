Gusty trade winds fill in with more possible flooding rain for the east end of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and unstable conditions will continue across the eastern end of the state into the upcoming weekend as an upper low remains nearby. Showers will become heavy at times, potentially leading to localized flooding for Maui and the Big Island. A few thunderstorms are possible over both islands as well. Elsewhere, clouds and showers will favor windward areas with occasional showers making it into leeward sections. Improving conditions will be possible through the weekend into early next week. Trades will remain strong through the weekend, then trend down early next week.
Surf along east facing shores has responded to the strong winds and larger seas out of the east. Daily surf observations from around the state reflected this with heights exceeding advisory levels (8 ft faces). Expect this trend to continue over the weekend, then gradually trend down next week as the gradient over the state and upstream weakens and the winds/seas trend down. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through the weekend.
