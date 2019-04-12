Gusty trade winds fill in with more possible flooding rain for the east end of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and unstable conditions will continue across the eastern end of the state into the upcoming weekend as an upper low remains nearby. Showers will become heavy at times, potentially leading to localized flooding for Maui and the Big Island. A few thunderstorms are possible over both islands as well. Elsewhere, clouds and showers will favor windward areas with occasional showers making it into leeward sections. Improving conditions will be possible through the weekend into early next week. Trades will remain strong through the weekend, then trend down early next week.