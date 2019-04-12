Fisherman dies after being swept out to sea off Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man fishing off Hanauma Bay died Thursday night after being swept out into the ocean, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Authorities responded around 9:25 p.m. after two other fishermen called 911 to report the incident.
Officials said the man, in his 30s, may have been hit by a large wave.
HFD sent a helicopter to search for the man because ocean conditions were too rough for crews to go out to sea.
Crews located the man's body floating about 200 yards off shore.
The man was pronounced dead when he was brought to shore at about 10:40 p.m.
His family has been notified.
