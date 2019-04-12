Feds to delay release of millions in rail funding over construction concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Citing concerns about two impending construction contracts, the FTA has decided to delay the release of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding intended to help propel Honolulu’s rail line toward completion.
In a letter to HART officials dated March 29, federal transportation officials said they still had two primary concerns with the future of of the project: the cost of construction for the rail guideways and stations that will line Honolulu’s city center, and well as a parking garage and transit center that’s planned for the Pearl City area.
Most of the other aspects of HART’s funding recovery plan, submitted last November, were approved by the federal government.
The FTA said the rail’s revised total project cost of $9.2 billion and estimated completion date of September 2026 were both “reasonable," and noted changes to Hawaii’s General Excise Tax and Transient Accommodations Tax would help adequately fund the project.
But the agency noted that delayed decision-making with regard to construction of the City Center Guideway and planned Pearl Highlands parking garage had caused the city’s timetable to change.
As a result, a contract for the work on those two projects is not expected to be awarded until January 2020, a delay that will almost certainly cause the price of the project to increase once again.
The city will likely need to borrow money to cover the gap in funding caused by the delay, which increases the cost of financing the project.
Before releasing the $744 million dollars at stake, the FTA wants to make sure the city is capable of funding the contract within its existing financial plan ― which means the revised costs of the contract, taking the delay into account, need to be determined first.
In a statement issued Thursday, HART officials said they believed they would be able to present the FTA with that cost amount during a meeting scheduled for the end of the month.
This story will be updated.
