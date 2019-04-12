Daniel Dae Kim returns to islands after world premiere of ‘Hellboy’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii resident Daniel Dae Kim stars in the new movie “Hellboy,” out in theaters on Friday.
Fresh off press tours in New York City and Los Angeles, Kim returned to the islands, where he will be hosting a special screening of the movie to raise money for the Aloha Cancer Project.
He stopped by the Sunrise set early Friday to talk about his experience in “Hellboy" as well as what can be expected at the Honolulu screening.
