Wanted Wednesday: Man arrested for driving stolen moped violates probation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu CrimeStoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating Preston Morales, who is wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant.
Morales recently violated terms of his probation after he was arrested in 2017 for driving a stolen moped.
He’s described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 41-years-old, 168 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Mililani area.
Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or by clicking here.
