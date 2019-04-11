Student who died at UH’s rec center identified; exact cause still unclear

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Medical Examiner has released the name of a UH student that unexpectedly died on campus over the weekend.
The 18-year-old student was identified as Isaac-Hiram Lavea of Hawi on Hawaii Island.
Lavea was exercising at UH Manoa’s Warrior Recreation Center when he collapsed suddenly around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Following the incident that shocked and saddened the university community, UH took a closer look at CPR and AED procedures.
They said CPR was initiated and an AED was rushed to his side, although those efforts were unsuccessful in reviving Lavea.
What caused Lavea to collapse has not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
