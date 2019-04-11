Stronger winds taking over with possible flooding conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transition to a wet and unstable pattern is anticipated from east to west through the weekend as an broad upper low drifts westward into the area. Showers will become heavy at times, potentially leading to localized flooding, especially over the eastern end of the state. In addition to the increasing rainfall chances, a few thunderstorms will become a possibility over and around Maui County and the Big Island. Although most of the shower and thunderstorm coverage will favor windward locations with the trades in place, some will spill over into leeward sections. Improving conditions will be possible through the weekend into early next week. Trades will remain strong through the weekend, then trend down early next week.