Strong trade winds to push east shore surf to advisory levels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory will take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island as strong trade winds bring a choppy swell to the islands.
A strong high pressure system far to the northeast of the state will produce a large fetch of strong northeast trade winds toward the islands for the next several days.
Surf is forecast to rise to 5 to 8 feet Thursday. Waves could increase to 7 to 10 feet Friday and Saturday.
Beach goers can expect strong breaking waves, a dangerous shore break and strong long shore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous. Anyone at the beach, including swimmers and surfers, should heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
