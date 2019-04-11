Six people arrested, 15 warrants served in one-day KPD operation

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police arrested six people and served 15 warrants during a one-day operation last week.
The operation Friday was aimed at locating individuals wanted by the courts.
Those arrested include Isaiah Pongasi-Adric, age 20 of Anahola; Akanahe Rapozo, 21 of Anahola; Johnathan Papagayo, 26 of Kapaa; 31-year-old Jessica Wada of Lihue; Clifford Henderson from Kapaa, 32; and Tanner-James Bragalone of Lihue, 32.
They were wanted on warrants valued at a combined total of $87,000.
Charges they face range from drugs-related crimes, theft, contempt of court and Discharge of Sureties.
“Our department is committed to reduce the amount of active warrants on Kaua‘i, and holding those responsible for breaking the law. I commend our officers for their hard work and dedication to this ongoing mission,” Acting Chief of Police Michael Contrades said.
