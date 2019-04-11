Senate committee set to vote on re-confirmation of embattled Public Safety director

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Senate Public Safety Committee is set to vote Thursday on the re-confirmation of embattled state Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda.
Espinda has come under fire after several high-profile events that happened under his watch, including last month’s riots at the Maui Community Correctional Center and deadly shootings at the state Capitol and Oahu Community Correctional Center.
Members of the Senate panel were frustrated on Tuesday, when some of their questions about the recent incidents were unanswered.
Espinda said he would release more information once the investigations were complete.
Despite the problems, Gov. David Ige stands by Espinda, saying he remains the right man for the job and that he’s been able to use the resources he has to make key changes.
The Public Safety Department oversees Hawaii’s correctional operations and sheriffs division.
The Senate hearing is set to begin at 1:15 p.m.
