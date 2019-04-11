Vigilance urged after recent sex assault, kidnapping puts community on edge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are still searching for the man who kidnapped and terrorized a woman last week prompting warnings for women.
“You can’t ignore the possibility that this could happen again,” said Meda Chesney Lind, a University of Hawaii Professor in Women’s Studies.
The case is being investigated as a sexual assault and the events of that night, has Lind wondering if the attacker was waiting for a victim along Kalanianaole Highway.
The woman was driving about 7:30 p.m. on April 3, when she hit a large rock on the road.
She was on the phone with a friend and said she was stopping to check for damage. Her friend, heard the kidnapper’s voice,
“Voice of a man say, this is a robbery, or you’re being robbed," the friend told Hawaii News Now the phone cut off and went straight to voicemail.
Hours later, the attacker released her near Windward Mall.
We’ve also learned, another woman, a 21-year old was also driving along Kalanianaole Highway that night, about the same time.
She hit a large rock in the road near Baby Makapu’u, but kept driving, a quarter of a mile before her engine started smoking and caught fire.
The Honolulu Fire Department arrived at 7:44 p.m. to put the flames out.
Lind wonders if the attacker put the rock in the road, with the hope of finding a victim, she says women need to be extra cautious until the man is caught.
“Hunker down, lock the car and if you don’t feel safe call 911,” Lind said if the car is not driveable. If it is, she suggests getting to a well lit, busy area then calling family or friends.
