Police searching for driver who hit 11-year-old near UH, and fled

(HNN File)
By HNN Staff | April 10, 2019 at 5:11 PM HST - Updated April 10 at 5:11 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police are looking for the driver who hit a girl the near UH Laboratory School in Manoa and sped off.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near Maile Way and University Avenue.

Investigators say a white pickup truck may have been involved.

Thankfully, the 11-year-old girl was not seriously injured. EMS says she was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident should call police.

