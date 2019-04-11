Police searching for driver who hit 11-year-old near UH, and fled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police are looking for the driver who hit a girl the near UH Laboratory School in Manoa and sped off.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near Maile Way and University Avenue.
Investigators say a white pickup truck may have been involved.
Thankfully, the 11-year-old girl was not seriously injured. EMS says she was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was listed in stable condition.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident should call police.
