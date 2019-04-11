New effort afoot to save an endangered Native Hawaiian bird on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s estimated that there are less than 300 Kiwikiu, or Maui Parrotbill, left in the wild.
The state DLNR is stepping in to help increase the bird’s population.
Kiwikiu’s usually live in high elevations in the rain forests of Maui. The birds were previously found throughout the forest in leeward Haleakala, which has been damaged by hooved animals over the past few decades.
The first step in the recovery process is to restore the bird’s home.
State crews are now working to restore part of the forest so the birds can be relocated into their natural habitat.
“We chose this spot for a future release site for the critically endangered birds from the Windward side and step one was to bring the forest back,” Hannah Mounce, of the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, said.
Part of the restoration work includes installation of fencing and and planting of native plants and trees.
The team plan to release up to 20 Kiwikiu in the area later this year.
