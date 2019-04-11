The music of Queen will come alive with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is paying homage to one of the greatest rock bands of all time: Queen.
Ticket sales were announced Wednesday for ‘The Music of Queen,’ a production by the orchestra with all the hit songs of the band.
The show will take place at the Blaisdell Arena Concert Hall for two nights in October.
“Brody Dolyniuk is back with his stunning vocals sure to impress any Freddie Mercury fan, and Brent Haven’s phenomenal arrangements and command of the orchestra will bring nostalgia back to any lover of Queen,” the symphony’s website said.
They’ll perform hits like Bohemian Rhapsody, We are the Champions, Under Pressure and much more.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.
