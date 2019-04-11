Making Waikiki roads safer for seniors starts with a single step

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has the unfortunate distinction of leading the nation when it comes to the deaths of pedestrians older than the age of 65.
It’s especially an area for concern in Waikiki, where about 30% of the population are kupuna. In all, roughly 90,000 people ― visitors and residents alike ― pass through the streets of Waikiki on a daily basis.
That’s why the Waikiki Community Center is fighting to make sure the streets there are safer.
“This really came out of our concern,” said Caroline Hayashi of the Waikiki Community Center. “We’re seeing a lot of our kupuna members sort of falling or having accidents when they’re walking, getting out of the bus, while walking across the street, not having enough time to cross, drivers not being very cognizant of people crossing. Things like that.”
The center organized Wednesday’s Waikiki Safe Walk event, in partnership with AARP and the city. Together, the groups sent teams of volunteers out into Waikiki to audit the walkability and safety of different areas around the neighborhood.
“Just throughout the years, seniors have come to me to provide feedback about how dangerous the sidewalks are, the crossing lights aren’t long enough for them to make it across," said Merle Okino O’Neill of the Waikiki Community Center. "And these are people that are either unable to walk well, have wheelchairs or walkers.”
The teams had a checklist of items to inspect, including everything from potholes in roads or cracks in sidewalks to overgrown vegetation that could get in the way of passersby.
“When you make a street safer for people who are handicapped or in wheelchairs, you’re also making it safer for mothers with strollers,” said Craig Gima, of AARP Hawaii. “So the whole idea is to improve the livability and walkability of every community.”
The community center’s data will be collected and analyzed to make sure everyone’s stroll through Waikiki is safe.
