From Little League to the UFC, Salmon and Holloway look to make UFC 236 a night to remember for Waianae

“Me and Max go way back,” Salmon said. “I got pictures of when we were on the Waianae Wolf Pack. We were in Little League … we grew up as kids, I used to sleep over at his grandma's house, my dad used to pick us up on scouting trips to watch other baseball teams play so that we could prepare for them. My family is super close with his family. I know his mom, I know all his brothers, his aunties, his cousins, we’re cool. We go way back, man.”